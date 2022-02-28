Labrinth & Zendaya Release "I'm Tired" Following "Euphoria" Season 2 Finale

Euphoria has come to an end for another season, but that doesn't mean that the show's creators are done feeding us new content quite yet. For those who loved Zendaya's performance with Labrinth in the emotional final scene of episode four, you'll be happy to know that "I'm Tired" has officially made its way onto DSPs.

Labrinth has played a huge hand in the show's music so far, sharing "Yeh I F*ckin' Did It" from the second episode of season two earlier this year, and earning the Emmy Award for Outstanding Original Music & Lyrics last season.

"Labrinth and Zendaya is the embodiment of Euphoria," one listener wrote in the YouTube comments. "Their [voices] just speak euphoric together." Another added, "Zendaya's voice is something else, I can't. Chills. And this duo, everything."

Stream "I'm Tired" below, and look out for Euphoria actor Dominic Fike's "Elliot's Song," performed during the season two finale, arriving on streaming platforms on March 4th.

Quotable Lyrics:

Now the tide is rollin' in

I don't wanna win

Let it take me, let it take me

I'll be on my way

How long can I stay?

In a place that can't contain me