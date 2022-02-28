Many Euphoria fans experienced technical difficulties with HBO Max on Sunday during the finale of the show's second season. The episode, "All My Life, My Heart Has Yearned for a Thing I Cannot Name,” went live at 9:00 PM, ET.

“We’ve seen the tweets from some of our users who had trouble accessing HBO Max around 9 p.m. ET and are engaging directly to help get them back into the platform,” a WarnerMedia rep told Variety in an email statement. “This short interruption has since been resolved.”



Monica Schipper / Getty Images

DownDetector reports that at least 52,000 complaints were filed about the issue on Sunday night.

Euphoria's second season has dominated the television space over the last several months, boasting an average viewership of 6.6 million, up almost 100 percent from season one. Even the episode, "Thousand Little Trees of Blood," which aired during the Super Bowl, reached 5.1 million viewers in its first night alone.

HBO has already renewed Euphoria for a third season.

"Sam, Zendaya, and the entire cast and crew of Euphoria have taken season two to extraordinary heights, challenging narrative convention and form, while maintaining its heart," HBO Programming Executive Vice President Francesca Orsi said in an announcement, last month.

