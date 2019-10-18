Power fans are claiming that La La Anthony doesn't know how to act. This is due to her acting skills on the show, particularly her death scene. She said she wasn't bothered by the comments, but didn't hesitate to clap back. On The Breakfast Club, she claimed that one should be worried if they weren't talked about. She said, ''My thing is that, I’m doing it. So, if I couldn’t do it, then why am I doing it? If you can do it better then why you not getting the jobs I’m getting? That’s how I look at it.”

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

She continued by saying, “My thing is, I do it, I put my all into it. I didn’t start that way so it’s been a different journey for me, but that doesn’t mean I can’t do it. And I think people just naturally want to hate because you started differently. ‘You’re not a real actor, you started on the radio.’ Alright, maybe I didn’t come into it like you, but I put the work in and I continue to put the work in so that doesn’t bother me.” La La began her career on radio, but she was also in famous comedy movies such as, Think Like A Man, Think Like A Man Too, Baggage Claim and more. So, she came out of her comfort zone to make such dramatic scenes in Power. She was definitely out of her element throughout the show, which is possibly why she received so much hate.

The 38-year old actress also added that she brings more to the table than other actresses, considering she has over 10 million followers on Instagram. She claimed that people watch what she's doing, and therefore become more interested in watching the shows she partakes in.

Peep the death scene in Power, and let us know what you really think of her acting skills.