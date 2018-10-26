Television shows
- TVMark Ruffalo Talks "Parasite" TV Series & Possible "She-Hulk" CameoMark Ruffalo stopped by the C2E2 Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo to confirm that he's in talks for HBO's "Parasite" TV show and a possible appearance in the Disney+ "She-Hulk" series.By Keenan Higgins
- TVQueen Latifah Set To Star In Reboot Of "The Equalizer" On CBSCBS has officially greenlit the pilot, with Latifah starring in the role originally played by Edward Woodward & Denzel Washington, respectively.By Keenan Higgins
- TV"Westworld" Alludes To Trump's Impeachment In New Season 3 TrailerThe new season of "Westworld" will be filled with all sorts of disaster, but does it all begin with the current impeachment of 45 himself?By Keenan Higgins
- TVMartin Lawrence Speaks On Tisha Campbell's Lawsuit Against Him In The '90sIt was what caused the comedian to walk away from his hit show.By Erika Marie
- TVLa La Anthony Responds To People Hating On Her Acting SkillsLa La isn't bothered by the haters.By Sandra E
- Pop CultureSelena Gomez Freaks Out Over "Shark Tank" Birthday SurpriseHer besties hooked her up.By Erika Marie
- EntertainmentSofia Vergara Tops Forbes' 2018 Ranking Of Highest-Paid TV Actresses With $42.5 MillionBig bank.By hnhh