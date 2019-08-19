In this Hot Girl Summer, there are plenty of women that have woken up with a mission to prove to everybody that they're the baddest in the world. Of course, Megan Thee Stallion has an advantage on everybody else since, you know, she literally invented the phrase. The City Girls are also pretty high up on the list. There are those that are bubbling under the radar though with La La Anthony quietly entering her name in the discussion. The famous actress and model has been uploading a series of thirst traps this summer -- perhaps trying to convince Carmelo Anthony that she's a keeper -- and her latest addition is quite impressive.

We all know that La La loves to show off her curves but in this photo, she's looking like an absolute goddess. Posting the shot to Instagram today, Anthony was decked out in a snake-skin bikini, cut-out to flaunt her hips. The star smiled big by the beach, quoting her father in the caption. "Love yourself from the inside out," she wrote, offering a wise lesson to her younger fans.

Last week, La La Anthony reminded us all of her body goals and now, she's continuing her campaign as her followers keep on dreaming about her. Check out the picture below.