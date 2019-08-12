Carmelo Anthony is having a rough go at things this summer. The star basketball player was once regarded as one of the absolute best in the league. While he would likely still strive given the right situation, nobody appears to be comfortable taking a chance on the forward. He still has not signed a contract for next season and the clock is ticking fast. On top of that, he's been involved in cheating and breakup rumors with his wife La La Anthony. The two wed nearly a decade ago but things could soon be coming to an end. In case that ends up happening, La La's messages are likely filled with tons of thirsty males trying to get with her before the end of the summer.

For the last month, La La Anthony has been stirring up rumors that her relationship with Carmelo is coming to a close. She's been spotted without her wedding ring and when it comes to her social media game, it's been more revealing than usual. Last week, we wrote about how stunning the socialite has been during her vacation and since then, she's only continued with her eye-popping looks.

La La completely slayed her latest pictures, posing in a pink jumpsuit that hugs her in all the right spots. Complete with a waist trainer squeezing her stomach, she couldn't look much better in these pics. What do you think?