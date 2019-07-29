Ever since Carmelo Anthony was spotted on a yacht with an unknown woman that was surely not his wife La La Anthony, it's been a swarm of reports regarding the couple's marriage and status of their relationship. While the NBA player denied any wrongdoing in a video post La La discussed the situation at hand since she was reportedly meeting with lawyers to see how a divorce would play out with Carmelo.



"I definitely pray,” she recently stated. "That’s the most important thing. You can look at the glass half-empty or you can look at the glass half-full, you know. When you’re in this world, you don’t get to pick and choose what you go through."

The Blast has now caught The Power actress at LAX this past weekend no longer wearing her wedding ring, signifying a breakthrough with her moves in settling her divorce.

"I’ve already sent all my friends a message," La La added, when discussing how her friends and family are supporting her pans to take some time off next month. "I’m like, ‘I don’t know where we’re going, but we going somewhere, we’re going to do something. It’s a Hot Girl summer, it’s a City Girls summer!”

La La and Carmelo have been on and off for some time now but it seems as though this is the last straw with the divorce finally wrapping up.