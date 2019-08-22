There is nobody on this planet quite like Snoop Dogg. The man is equal parts lovable and menacing. These days, we're lucky enough to mostly see him from his good side. Adopting the Uncle Snoop persona, the West Coast legend has adapted well to his new role in the rap game, contributing bars when he needs to and providing commentary the rest of the time. As one of the most important men in the history of the genre, Snoop holds a lot of weight on his shoulders. He recently took a night off by partying alongside 50 Cent and the rest of the Tycoon crew when they hit Madison Square Garden, watching the world premiere of the final season of Power together on the big screen. While he was there, he caught up with one of the stars of the show, La La Anthony, and her son Kiyan Carmelo Anthony.



Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

There were plenty of photo ops earlier this week and Snoop Dogg was happy to oblige, smiling bright in many of the pictures circulating from the Power premiere. Backstage, he ended up running into La La Anthony and her son, Kiyan Carmelo, and they all decided to keep the moment close to their hearts by posing for a snapshot. "Power moves with the family @lala 💙💯 lil melo," wrote the rapper, riffing on the title of the television program.

Snoop has shared several photos from that night, including a couple with Dapper Dan. Check out the image of him, La La and Kiyan below.