SPOILER AHEAD

On this last episode of Power, we said goodbye to one of our favourite cast members, Lala Anthony. No one saw it coming, and some of us still can't shake the sadness. Lala, who has brought her exquisite talent to the show for 6 seasons, was killed off in the last episode, leaving fans flustered and disappointed. No one expected her death -- but this is what makes Power such a great show. Not expecting the ending and creating a scene that's unforgettable is what this show is all about. Her caption below really showcases her love for the show, the cast members and all the fans -- giving each of them a goodbye message to remember.

Lala said her goodbyes on Instagram, while the world was still mourning the death of her character, Lakesha Grant. She references her best friend Naturi Naughton, who was the actress that shoots her in the episode. While they were clearly enemies in the show, their long-term friendship remains real. All the cast members said their goodbyes on Instagram as well -- giving Lala Anthony the recognition she deserved. As Naturi stated in her caption ''Lakeisha’s role may have ended on #PowerTV but you and I will Always Be Friends! I’m so proud of you girl! Watching you grow and seeing you shine has been a true joy!''

Joseph Sikora who plays Lala's lover in the show also captioned a series of images with the actress to celebrate ''craft, talent, friendship and love. Six seasons of comradery, growth and stories.''

This was a heart-breaking ending, what did you guys think of that last episode?