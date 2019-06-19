50 Cent's executively produced series Power announced its ending last month, closing up shop after six strong seasons. While many will miss the drama, and questionable money moves the show depicts, actress Naturi Naughton who stars Tasha St. Patrick will miss her sweet penthouse digs.

“The sets are going to be destroyed,” Naturi toldPage Six. “[I’ve] got to take something from [my character Tasha’s] penthouse — something from her closet, something from the living room. I [would] take the whole kitchen if I could.” On a more realistic level, Naturi revealed that she'll probably grab “something from Tasha’s makeup kit" as a keepsake, of course.



Liliane Lathan/Getty Images

As we previously posted, the final season of Power will premiere at Madison Square Garden on August 20th with a performance by 50 Cent himself and stars Omari Hardwick, Rotimi, Naturi Naughton, La La Anthony, Joseph Sikora and more will be in attendance.

“This show was not designed to go 10 seasons,” series creator Courtney Kemp said of how the death of Kanan pivots Power towards an eventual conclusion. “It was not designed to go 15 seasons. It’s not a crime procedural or a sitcom. It’s a closed-ended story that really begins and, in some way, ends with Ghost,”