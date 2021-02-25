One of the most outspoken players in the league, Kyrie Irving has just urged the NBA to start making moves toward a new logo, asking them to replace Jerry West with Kobe Bryant.

There have been talks over the last few years to roll out a new logo for the NBA, and even before his passing, Kobe's name was mentioned as a possible replacement from the current picture of sharpshooter Jerry West. According to Kyrie Irving, he's the only person that should be replacing the current logo, sharing a mock-up of what Kobe's logo could look like.

"Gotta Happen, idc what anyone says," said the Brooklyn Nets superstar on Instagram. "BLACK KINGS BUILT THE LEAGUE."

After his comment seemingly divided his audience, Irving clarified his statement, saying, "To: All the people who say it is not about color 'BLACK' or 'BLACK KINGS' That’s what we call ourselves. And that’s what oppressors refused to call MY ancestors. BLACK KINGS. Deal with it!"



Some people are chiming in and saying that Michael Jordan should be the new logo man, given his widely-viewed status as the best player of all-time. Others are saying that Adam Silver and the NBA should wait for LeBron James to retire before choosing a new logo.

Do you think that Kobe Bryant should become the new NBA logo?



