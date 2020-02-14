LeBron James and Michael Jordan are considered to be two of the best players in NBA history. They have accomplished a great deal throughout their careers and combined, they have nine championships. They hold multiple scoring records and are revered by numerous fans both young and old. With that being said, it shouldn't be surprising that memorabilia involving the two would sell for an obscene amount of money.

According to Darren Rovell, the trading card below, from the 2003-2004 season, recently sold for $900,000 through Goldin Auctions. What makes this card so special is that it's a one-of-one and features two NBA logo patches that came right off of Jordan and LeBron's jerseys.

For now, this is the most someone has ever paid for LeBron James and Michael Jordan memorabilia. Goldin Auctions has never seen such a large amount dropped on a single trading card before. It's hard to imagine paying such a steep price but the nature of the card makes it interesting. If it were LeBron on its own or Jordan on its own, the card would have been way less. However, since two of the best players ever are represented, it becomes way more valuable.

Let us know in the comments below what you think of the card and how much you would spend on some memorabilia.