In the wake of the tragic passing of Kobe Bryant, Boosie Badazz believes the NBA should change their logo to the Laker great. Boosie took to his IG Sunday night to pay tribute to Kobe, and says its only right that the NBA change the Jerry West logo to Kobe.

"Rest in peace, Kobe," Boosie said in an IG video. "This shit sad, dawg. This fucked up, man . . . It's only right that the NBA take Jerry West off the logo and put Kobe Bryant on the logo, man. That's only right, man. Fuck that, man. You gotta put Kobe Bryant on the NBA logo."

In another post shortly after, Boosie then shared a mock-up of what this proposed new logo could look like, and it’s pretty fly.

Following the report from TheShadeRoom, who also shared Boosie’s comments on their IG page, 21 Savage and others were in support of the logo change. 21 Savage wrote “On God” in the comments, while other fans were all for it as well.

Sadly, Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna were among 9 people killed in the helicopter crash on Sunday morning. Per reports, Orange Coast College baseball coach John Altobelli, wife Keri, and daughter Alyssa were also on board and killed. Christina Mauser, an assistant basketball coach at a private school in Corona del Mar, was also a victim. Our thoughts and condolences to all the families grieving during this difficult time.

RIP Kobe.