Kylie Jenner just got some new ink on her inner forearm, and from the very fuzzy looks of it, her new tat appears to be a tribute to baby Stormi. On Tuesday (June 30th), the makeup mogul shared a brief selfie video on her Instagram story with her makeup artist, Ariel Tejada. In the clip, a tiny tattoo can be seen on the inside of Kylie's right forearm that appears to be the timestamp "4:43."

Shortly after little Stormi was welcomed into the world on February 1st, 2018, it was reported by TMZ that Kylie and Travis Scott's daughter was born at exactly 4:43pm, according to her birth certificate.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

While Kylie appears to be in good spirits, she hasn't been having a great week. On Tuesday morning (June 30th), it was revealed that Seed Beauty, a former manufacturer for Kylie Cosmetics, is suing her company for allegedly refusing to sufficiently assure them that she won't reveal their trade secrets to her new partners, Coty, Inc.

