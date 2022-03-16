While her life may be filled with plenty of luxuries that the average person will likely never come close to, at the end of the day, Kylie Jenner experiences emotions the same way the rest of the world does, and following the birth of her second child, Wolf Webster, a few weeks ago, the reality star has shared that she's been having a tough time "bouncing back" in more than one area of her life.

"I just wanna say to my postpartum moms, that postpartum has not been easy," the 24-year-old told her Instagram followers earlier this week. "It's not been easy, it's very hard. This experience for me personally has been a little harder than with my daughter," she went on.

Craig Barritt/Getty Images

"It's not easy mentally, physically, spiritually... It's just, crazy, and yeah! I didn't want to just get back to life without saying that, because I think we can look on the internet and, you know, for other moms going through it right now, we can go on the internet and it might look a lot easier for other people, and like, but the pressure on us, but it hasn't been easy for me either."

The California native continued, "It's been hard, and I just wanted to say that. I didn't even think I'd make it to this workout today, but I'm here and I'm feeling better, so you got this," she added, dropping off a bit of encouragement for anyone who might be watching and resonating with her words.





Shortly after, Jenner came back with another message – "And it's okay not to be okay. Once I realized that I was putting some pressure on myself, and I just keep reminding myself, I made a whole human. A beautiful, healthy boy and we have to stop putting pressure on ourselves to be back, not even physically, but just mentally, after birth."

