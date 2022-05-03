Kylie Jenner honored the late fashion designer Virgil Abloh with her outfit for the 2022 Met Gala at New York City's Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday night. The getup, designed by Virgil's Off-White brand, featured a white bridal look with the word "Off" draped across her chest.

According to a press release, Jenner was inspired by Abloh's final couture gown designed for Off-White's Fall Winter 2022 Runway Show during Paris Fashion Week in February.



Mike Coppola / Getty Images

Jenner shared pictures of the outfit on Instagram afterward, revealing that she was planning to attend the Gala with Abloh before it was postponed in 2020.

"Virgil and i were supposed to go to the Met together before it got postponed in 2020," she captioned the series of photos. "To celebrate V tonight and his incredible legacy truly means the world to me. i’m humbled to wear this dress and honor my talented beautiful friend. we felt you tonight Virgil and love you forever & thank u to the entire @off____white team !!"

Abloh passed away back in November at the age of 41 after a private battle with cancer. In addition to founding Off-White, Abloh also served as the artistic director of Louis Vuitton.

Off-White recently announced that Ibrahim Kamara will be taking over as the Art and Image Director for the brand, in the wake of Abloh's passing. In a statement announcing the brand's decision, Off-White CEO Andrea Grilli noted Kamara's "strong and personal connection with Virgil."

Check out Jenner's Met Gala look below.



Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

