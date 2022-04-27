Offset recently honored late fashion designer Virgil Abloh with a portrait tattoo, which he showed off on Instagram, Tuesday. The design features Abloh rocking sunglasses and a Louis Vuitton shirt. Abloh was the artistic director of Louis Vuitton until his death in 2021.

“Do it for ‘V,'” Offset captioned the picture of his tattoo.



The Migos rapper and Abloh had been close prior to his passing. In addition to walking at Abloh's posthumous Spring/Summer 2022 runway for Louis Vuitton, Offset penned a lengthy eulogy published in Vogue, last December.

“What Virgil represented to me, is [someone who is] boundless,” he said at the time. “By that I mean his willingness to break the rules, to do the things people said he couldn’t. He was all about taking that, surpassing it and challenging yourself on every project. Every project that Virgil would touch would excite the world – the world would lose its mind. He was passionate about the arts and the youth. He was always seen in young brands, and he supported the younger generation."

He continued: “Every time you saw Virgil, he had a smile on his face. Every person that I know that reached out to him, he would help – from clothing, to an album cover, to any new project coming out. He was just so involved with the culture. Most people get to his level and they don’t really help those coming up. But he was always humble, and always trying to do something new.”

In addition to serving as the artistic director of Louis Vuitton, Abloh founded and served as the chief executive officer of Off-White. He was even named one of the 100 most influential people in the world in 2018 by Time magazine.

