Ibrahim Kamara is joining Off-White as the new Art and Image Director, the brand announced in a statement on Saturday. Following Virgil Abloh’s tragic passing, Kamara will oversee the artistic direction of the iconic brand.

In a statement announcing the decision, Off-White CEO Andrea Grilli notes Kamara's "strong and personal connection with Virgil."

“In the wake of Virgil’s tragic passing we have been working tirelessly to keep his legacy alive and the brand relevant as a point of reference and platform in constant evolution,” Grilli wrote. “Inspired by Virgil’s vision and approach to his art we have nourished a collective of creative minds that represent the best in their category and have a strong and personal connection with Virgil. Having Ibrahim on board, who has been part of the Off-White™ family for years styling our shows, to oversee art and creative of the brand in this next chapter is a great honor.”



As for Kamara, he reflected on Instagram with a post of his own: “Virgil will forever be with us. With me. He changed the world and left an indelible mark on anyone who encountered him and beyond. Generous with his time, mind and creativity – he saw everyone and created with all humans in mind. I am honored to further link my ties to Off-White as their Art & Image Director and be a part of the team that will tell the rest of the story Virgil started writing for us all.”

Abloh passed away in November 2021 after a private battle with cardiac angiosarcoma. Drake, Rihanna, Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, and many more celebrities were in attendance at the legendary designer's funeral.

