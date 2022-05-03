met gala 2022
- Pop CultureKim K Compares Herself To Christian Bale After Met Gala Weight Loss CriticismThe mother of four lost a reported 16 pounds in three weeks to fit Marilyn Monroe's famous dress.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureNicki Minaj Jokingly Calls Out Man Who Leaked Info About Her Met Gala AttendanceNicki Minaj was caught on camera at the 2022 Met Gala, jokingly threatening a man off-camera for leaking info about her attending the event. By Brianna Lawson
- StreetwearKylie Jenner Honors Virgil Abloh With Met Gala OutfitKylie Jenner paid tribute to Virgil Abloh through her outfit at the Met Gala.By Cole Blake