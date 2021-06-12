A model is continuing her online beef with Kylie Jenner. About three weeks ago, we reported on Victoria Vanna, a model that surfaced on TikTok with an unsolicited story about what allegedly occurred on the set of Tyga's music video. "This was like, years and years ago," Vanna previously stated. "One time I was doing a music video and I've done a couple in L.A."

"I was doing a music video for him called 'Ice Cream Man' at the time and Kylie was on set with Jordan and Stass and another girl who was assistant I believe. Anyways, as soon as I walked out, she was looking at me up and down, whispering and pointing and making fun of like, how I was dancing. Just making fun of me. Clearly."



Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff / Getty Images

After The Shade Room reshared the clip, Jenner slid in their comments to say that the interaction never happened. However, according to Vanna's recent Instagram Story, the reality star allegedly attempted to reach out to her.

"Sis Dmed me then deleted it," Vanna wrote over a screenshot. "I would've respected her actually if you would've just messaged me saying sorry I don't remember or it wasn't what you think but to publicly say oh that never happened when it did is BS. BC there's people that literally were there but people are dying so now focusing on matters that matter [clap emoji] not this lame sh*t."

Jenner hasn't responded to this second round of accusations, but you can check out Vanna's post below.