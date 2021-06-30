Kyle Massey, beloved former child star of Corey in the House and That's So Raven, is in very hot water after allegations arose that he sent explicit messages to a 13-year-old girl. However, the actor's mom, Angel Massey, is continuing to defend her son, and counterattack the mom of the alleged victim as being a predator herself, and attempting to extort Kyle.

In a video posted to Instagram, Angel Massey laid out how her son first became affiliated with the family-- claiming that the mother of the 13-year-old girl engaged in a predatory sexual relationship with Kyle Massey when he was only 16-years old. "Even though he consented to having sex with her at 16, in the state of California that's illegal because a minor can't consent to sex. So that's how Kyle knows the mother," Angel Massey said. She continued by saying "He never sent anything to a minor. This is an old attempt from the extortion from 2019," referencing a similar civil case filed by the same family two years ago.

This new defense comes after Angel Massey posted an initial defense video yesterday, where she made similar claims: "She took the same CALIFORNIA COMPLAINT that she was unsuccessful in prosecuting and filed it in SEATTLE where she lives. MY SON KYLE IS THE VICTIM TODAY JUST AS HE WAS BACK ON FEBRUARY 14, 2019 when we got the 1.5 MILLION DOLLAR EXTORTION DEMAND!"

Instagram users in the comments seem to be taking the side of Angel Massey, claiming she "has receipts." Others speculate that the inappropriate picture was actually sent to the mother of the victim, not the 13-year-old herself.

Massey is reportedly facing a charge of one count of communication with a minor for immoral purposes. The charges began in 2019 with a lawsuit against Massey, though a police investigation starting in 2020 escalated the case to criminal. Massey was set to appear at King County Criminal Court in Washington on Monday but never showed.

Check out the video below. Stay tuned for more developments in this story.