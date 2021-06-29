Former Disney star Kyle Massey, best known for his role as Cory Baxter on That's So Raven and Cory in the House, is reportedly facing felony charges for sending pornographic material to a 13-year-old girl, according to a new report from TMZ.

The outlet reports that they've obtained legal docs confirming that Massey's being charged with one count of communication with a minor for immoral purposes. The illicit messages were sent during the months of December 2018 and January 2019. The victim's mother says her daughter has known Massey since she was 4 years old.



Kevin Winter / Getty Images

The new charges are related to a civil suit that was leveled against Massey in 2019.

At the time, Massey categorically denied the accusations, urging the public "not to jump to conclusions based on the allegations alone but reserve judgment until the whole story comes to light, proving these allegations baseless.”

Police began investigating the incident at the beginning of 2020. They claim that the victim's mother provided a flash drive containing the explicit messages which were sent to her daughter by Massey over Snapchat.

Massey was scheduled to appear at King County Criminal Court in Washington, Monday; however, the former Disney actor was a no-show.

