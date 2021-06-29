Former Disney star Kyle Massey has been facing some legal troubles in recent times. Earlier today, reports claimed that Kyle Massey was charged with one felony count of immoral communication with a minor. Legal documents state that he allegedly sent sexually explicit messages to a minor between December 2018 and January 2019.



Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

Massey's mother has emerged in defense of her son. In a post shared to Instagram, Angel Massey clarified that her son is not in jail but insisted that he's being extorted. She explained that the allegations were already made public after Kyle was sued in 2019 over the alleged incident. Angel added that this entire legal matter was spearheaded by the 13-year-old's mother, comparing the case to child support.

"This is basically one of those things, kinda like a scorned -- in my opinion -- a scorned, you know, like when a man gets a new job and the baby mama goes and you know, go back to the courtroom and go to the courthouse trying to get more child support. It's kinda synonymous to that," Angel said. "She tried to extort us out of the $1.5 million and I respectfully told her that we are going to take our chances with the justice system and we're going to do the same here."

In the caption, she wrote, "She took the same CALIFORNIA COMPLAINT that she was unsuccessful in prosecuting and filed it in SEATTLE where she lives. MY SON KYLE IS THE VICTIM TODAY JUST AS HE WAS BACK ON FEBRUARY 14,2019 when we got the 1.5 MILLION DOLLAR EXTORTION DEMAND!"

Check out Angel Massey's post below.