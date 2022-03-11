KXNG CROOKED & Joell Ortiz Team Up On Joint Project "Rise & Fall Of Slaughterhouse"

Four talents poised for a Hip Hop takeover fizzled before they even peaked, and while fans have been asking for a reunion, it seems only half of the group moved forward. Slaughterhouse consisted of Royce Da 5'9", Joe Budden, KXNG Crooked, and Joell Ortiz, and over the years, there were murmurs regarding the bar-heavy quartet getting the gang back together. However, there have been talks of missed opportunities and some members wanting to leave Slaughterhouse in the past, so Ortiz and Crook took it upon themselves to release a joint project titled the Rise & Fall of Slaughterhouse.

The news didn't bode over well with Royce and Budden, and recently, a clip of Budden and Ortiz's heated exchange went viral. In an interview with the Bacon Eggs N Cheese podcast, KXNG Crooked explained why no one can silence him when he's in the studio, friend or not.

"I've been talking about my life in the booth since I was eight," he said. "This is a part and a chapter of my life. So, I got all rights to talk about my life. If they don't like it, I can't be mad at that. I ain't mad at that. Nobody is going to tell me I have to ask for permission to talk about my life. Musically."

The Rise & Fall of Slaughterhouse has arrived and it only hosts two features from Blakk Soul and Sly Pyper 'The Wizard', and Traxx Sanders. Stream the anticipated project and let us know your thoughts.

Tracklist

1. The Birth Intro

2. Vacancy ft. Blakk Soul

3. Ain't Nobody Mad

4. Backstage

5. Flood Waters ft. Sly Pyper 'The Wizard'

6. Fukglasshouse

7. Brothers Keeper 2

8. Almighty

9. Smoke

10. Coastin' ft. Traxx Sanders

11. Still in My Feelings

12. Look Mama

13. Sorry