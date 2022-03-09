It doesn't look as if there will be a Slaughterhouse reunion anytime soon as members have been beefing online. Joell Ortiz and KXNG CROOKED decided to work on and release the Rise & Fall of Slaughterhouse without fellow members Royce Da 5'9" and Joe Budden, but it didn't sit well with the latter two. We reported on Budden and Ortiz getting into a heated exchange on Livestream, and later, Crook explained why Budden was at fault for the group not having a chance at revival.

In a recent interview, Crook said for a decade he has been doing his best to unite Slaughterhouse to no avail. He was flying back and forth between New York and Detroit trying to put music together and make deals, "but all of the efforts, none of it really amounted to anything," he said.

He said he finally had to let the dream go because it was bringing him "low vibes."

"I've been talking about my life in the booth since I was eight," said KXNG CROOKED. "This is a part and a chapter of my life. So, I got all rights to talk about my life. If they don't like it, I can't be mad at that. I ain't mad at that. Nobody is going to tell me I have to ask for permission to talk about my life. Musically."

"This is what I do, this is my therapy," he added, before suggesting that Budden was at the center of why they lost out on a lucrative deal. "This is over. I brought a situation to the table, I gave it one last shot. I didn't even...maybe my laws of attraction, maybe I was so in doubt that it would happen that I was putting out the wrong frequency. But I was like, one more time, here's a great deal fellas, we can put the music out, it can come out through a system that has nothing to do with the Universal system because that's where all the people who were opposing Joe were, they were in the Universal system.

"So I went to a whole other system, said, okay, here's another system, they can't block you. They can't hate on you. Here's the deal, it's negotiable give me a call." Things sounded good, but there was a hiccup. "Everybody call me but Joe. Joe said he don't want to do the deal. I said tell Joe to call me and tell me why he doesn't want to do the deal, what does he want." It seems he wanted to see more paperwork. "Look, we not gon' go back and forth, I got juice with these people. You tell me what you want and that's what we puttin' in the paperwork, so the first time I present the paperwork to you, it'll be closer to what your idea of a great situation is."

"He never rang my phone, he never called me. Weeks and weeks and months went by and the deal just disappeared." Watch KXNG CROOKED's interview with the Bacon Egg N Cheese Show below.