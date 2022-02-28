Over the years, there have been questions about whether we'll ever hear KXNG Crooked, Joell Ortiz, Royce Da 5'9", and Joe Buddentogether again as Slaughterhouse. KXNG Crooked and Joell Ortiz recently released "Vacancy," the first single from their forthcoming collaborative album, The Rise & Fall Of Slaughterhouse.



As you can imagine, not everyone was pleased about the title of the album, namely the other two members, Royce and Joe Budden. On Friday, Royce took to Instagram where he addressed KXNG Crooked and Joell Ortiz' new project, as well as some of the commentary provided on "Vacancy."

"You have 25% ownership/equity in a building… Let’s say an apartment building… You built this building with your 3 partners, brick by brick.. It’s worth millions.. Suddenly, the value drops because it needs renovations etc," he explained, adding all four partners have previously discussed "when and how this work is gonna get done" but needed "to agree on a plan of attack." In this case, the three partners are Budden, KXNG Crooked, and Joell Ortiz.

"Meanwhile: You and just one of the other partners receive an offer 2 build another building together but with just the 2 of you… Minus your other 2 partners… Yes… There’s a check involved," he continued. "Just one catch: You have to burn down the building you already have without informing your other 2 partners in order to do so," he added. "Would you do it??? Didn't think so... me neither."





While Joe Budden seemingly responded to the situation with a simple, "SMH" under Royce's post, KXNG Crooked went on Twitter on Sunday where he reposted a voice note from August regarding a potential Slaughterhouse reunion. He added that he already had a deal on the table back then.

Joell Ortiz also issued a more humorous response. He shared a meme of himself and KXNG Crooked as "Property Brothers."





