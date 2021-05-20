What began as Kwame Brown going after a select few that have spoken ill of his career has turned into a beef with Charlamagne Tha God. Matt Barnes, Gilbert Arenas, and Stephen Smith have all had a few things to say about Brown's basketball career, and after Brown caught wind of the remarks, he went all out online. Brown called everyone to the table with claims that he's ready for a street fight with Smith, but Barnes proposed that they meet up in the ring for an official boxing match. The hosts of The Breakfast Club weighed in on the controversy, but Charlamagne Tha God's comments rubbed Brown the wrong way.

"Leave Kwame Brown alone," said Charlamagne before he gave a sordid family history of the former basketball player. He claimed that Brown's father is serving a life sentence for allegedly beating his girlfriend with an axe handle and burying her alive. Then, the radio host went on to say that one of Kwame's brothers "shot his baby mama several times and then killed himself."

Charlamagne wasn't finished, because he also mentioned that another of Kwame's brothers "just went to jail for murder like, three years ago." He added, "I'm saying all that to say, leave Kwame alone. That man has been quiet for twenty years, he don't bother nobody. Clearly all that 'he's a bust up' gets to him. You don't know what people are going through or have been through.

Kwame wasn't thrilled about Charlamagne's trip down memory lane. "Rapist, Charlamagne Tha God. Rape case guy that actually pled guilty and got away with it," said Brown in a video. He wanted to know why Charlamange went through a deep-dive of his family's history in response to the beef brewing with him, Smith, and Barnes.

"You wanna talk about a brother that I never met? That my father had children outside of his marriage? Just like DJ Envy cheatin' ass?" questioned Brown. "So, I'm wrong because my father had a son at the time that I never met, so you go put out to the world like I'm some killer, when I asked these gentlemen and they said they was joking. So, now it's time to light you little rapist ass up, too."

"We gon' find that girl you raped, punk. Allegedly. Matter of fact, we ain't gotta say allegedly 'cause you on the docket, b*tch." That was just the tip of the iceberg. Watch both clips below.