After years of being the butt of every joke, Kwame Brown is fed up. The former first overall NBA draft pick is sick of hearing his name dragged through the mud and after Gilbert Arenas brought him up on the "All The Smoke" podcast, Brown has been on a social media rampage. He has expressed his disdain for the likes of Matt Barnes, Stephen Jackson, and even Stephen A. Smith, who doesn't seem to really care enough about the situation to respond.

Recently, Barnes told Brown that he should quiet down and blame Michael Jordan for drafting him first overall. Since then, Brown has gone back on the offensive, telling Barnes "The only joke you got is about basketball, I got a joke about your life, you punk bitch."

Now, Barnes has issued another response to Brown, and he isn't playing around. Essentially, Barnes wants Brown to get off of social media and get on "All The Smoke" where they can hash things out. Barnes even said that he would be up for a boxing match, if it ever had to get to that point.

"Kwame Brown, brother Brown, you've been ranting for about 5 days now," Barnes said. "Your cry for help, your need for attention worked. I heard your Instagram following has grown over 30,000 the last handful of days since you had my dick -- I mean, my name -- in your mouth. You got a story to tell obviously. You're hurt. Like I said, you can play it off with humor, but you're hurt and I get it. But, come on the show. [...] If me and you gotta box before, during or after and shake hands to get this shit done, you know I'm always with the shit." While it remains to be seen if Brown accepts the invitation, there is no denying that he has a lot to get off his chest these days.