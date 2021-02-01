Stephen A. Smith has always been one of the funniest people on sports talk television although we're truly unsure of whether or not he means to be. Sometimes, Smith's rants are just effortlessly funny, and it leads to some amazing fodder for social media memes. One would just have to look at the Stephen A. Smith burner account to see exactly what we are talking about.

Perhaps the best clip of his career came all the way back in 2008 following the Los Angeles Lakers trade that partnered Kobe Bryant with Pau Gasol. At the time, the Lakers traded away a lot, including Kwame Brown who was notorious for getting a tongue lashing from Smith. This led to an epic rant from Smith in which he referred to Brown as a "Bonafide" scrub who sucked at the game of basketball. Today is the 13th anniversary of that clip and to celebrate, Smith blessed the timeline with the hilarious video.

This is one of those videos that you always have to watch when it appears on your Twitter feed, and we're glad Smith can have a sense of humor about it all these years. Unfortunately, we don't think Kwame Brown would have the same opinion, but that's to be expected.

Rachel Luna/Getty Images