Kwame Brown's career in the NBA was an interesting one. After being drafted first overall by Michael Jordan and the Washington Wizards, Brown went on to become one of the most notable draft busts of all time. Over the years, this has led to a ton of jokes on his name and it has also led to some harsh words from analysts like Stephen A. Smith, who described Brown as a "bonafide scrub."

After comments made on the "All The Smoke" podcast, Brown decided to unleash on those who have criticized him, and it led to some hilarious IG live material. In fact, he challenged Stephen A. Smith to a fistfight, which is a challenge that ultimately went viral on social media platforms.

Since Brown's comments, fans have been wondering if and when Stephen A. would respond. Well, last night, Smith saw everyone's tweets and decided to chime in on the whole thing. In short, Smith is simply ducking the smoke here, and firmly believes that Brown can say whatever he wants. Smith acknowledges he's slandered the man over the years, although he won't be engaging in any sort of beef.

"I will do no such thing. I will not waste my time. That man is right; he’s been retired for years, yet all of us have been guilty of getting on him from time-to-time. He has every right to speak his mind. Go for it!" Smith wrote.

Needless to say, the Stephen A. Vs. Kwame beef looks to be pretty one-sided at this point. Smith has bigger things to worry about, especially with the NBA playoffs on the horizon.

Rachel Luna/Getty Images