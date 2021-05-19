Kwame Brown has been coming after everyone who has ever criticized him and it has led to some pretty spicy Instagram Live sessions. Brown has gone after the likes of Stephen A. Smith and he has also had a ton of smoke for the "All The Smoke" podcast which recently did an episode with Gilbert Arenas. During that episode, Stephen Jackson and Arenas seemingly had some harsh words for Brown who was known to be a complete draft bust.

While co-host Matt Barnes didn't have too much to say on the topic, he ended up caught in Brown's crosshairs. This past week, Barnes went on ESPN's The Jump where he spoke on the situation, noting that he understands where Brown is coming from although at the end of the day, he has no reason to be upset.

“I get where he’s coming from. He’s kind of been the butt of jokes coming into the league and not being able to live up to the No. 1 potential,” Barnes said. “I guess some stuff was said on the podcast… I didn’t say nothing or do nothing. If you want to be mad at anyone, be mad at MJ for drafting you number one.”

For now, it seems like the Kwame Brown beefs are dead in the water, albeit, this has certainly provided some entertainment this week as the NBA heads towards the postseason.