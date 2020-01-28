K$upreme Ain't Scared Of No "Diamond Tester" In Silly New Video

K$upreme premieres his new video for "Diamond Tester" via HNHH, produced by ChaseTheMoney.

K$upreme and ChaseTheMoney have proven to be quite the formidable rapper-producer combo package. With their Caught Fire project releasing in late 2019, there is still plenty of content to unload from the creation of the vibe. KPreme always finds new ways to flex on record and his videos show him doing so in real-time. Premiering the latest visual from Caught Fire with HotNewHipHop today, "Diamond Tester" has officially been granted some goofy new looks.

At times, K$upreme is showing off his authentic diamonds. During others, he's messing around with the figurines he keeps in his living area. Sometimes, he disappears to find an expensive Louis Vuitton bag to flex. And others, he's mixing drinks to create the perfect concoction. The video for "Diamond Tester" has finally arrived and it's worth the watch. Much of the display shows the rapper in his home, playing around with the decorative items behind him. He stunts for the camera before heading off to grab his LV bag, taking a minute before finally returning, sparking a blunt in the studio and generally just having a good time.

Watch the brand new video above and let us know what you think. Make sure to stream Caught Fire here.