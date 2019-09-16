K$upreme & ChaseTheMoney Go Half On A Full-Length "Caught Fire" Project

This week the pairing of K$upreme and producer ChaseTheMoney came together to craft and deliver on their Caught Fire project.

Led by the opening title track, the full effort consists of nine title tracks with guest appearances coming from Lil Yachty and Chief Keef who both pop up on project standout "Hot Ham."

It's without a doubt that any tracked laced with a "Chase the money, chase the money" tag is set to pop off to the tune of a hard-hitting bass and subsequent banger, and for the most part, the tracks found on Caught Fire are no exception to the rule. Get into Caught Fire below.