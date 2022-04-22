It's becoming more difficult these days to keep up with all of the court battles and trials celebrities have gotten themselves tangled in. Johnny Depp is facing off against ex-wife Amber Heard, YNW Melly is maintaining his innocence during his double-murder trial, and Blac Chyna is going up against the Kardashian-Jenners in her $100 million case. The latter is ongoing and has been heavily covered in the media, and there is another update straight from the courtroom about Kris Jenner's testimony.

The famed "mom-ager" of the Kardashian-Jenners took to the stand and according to TMZ, she was questioned about allegations she made against Chyna.



The outlet stated that Chyna's lawyer asked Jenner if she even said that Chyna threatened to kill daughter Kylie, and Jenner answered she couldn't remember. However, Chyna's lawyer brought up Jenner's deposition where she made the allegation and it was then that she confirmed the threat allegedly occurred. Kris was said to have learned of this news prior to or during Chyna and Rob Kardashian's engagement.

"I love second chances, and I wanted them to win. I wanted my son to be happy," Jenner reportedly testified. When pressed about the alleged threat against Kylie's life, Jenner stated that Kylie or Tyga would have more knowledge about it because "they're the ones with first-hand information."

"I probably thought it was just some drama, which I'm used to," Jenner reportedly told the court.

Blac Chyna has alleged that the Kardashian-Jenners were instrumental in derailing her business moves, including sending messages to the E! network in order to have the reality series Rob & Chyna canceled.



