It came as a surprise back in 2015 when Caitlyn Jenner sat down with Diane Sawyer on 20/20 and told the world that she was transitioning from male to female. The Olympics winner and sports star was married to Kris Jenner for 23 years and enjoyed a life of luxury with their blended family, so it was an international moment when this news hit pop culture airwaves.

In the years that followed, there were rumors of tension in the Kardashian-Jenner clan as it was reported that the children were having a difficult time with Caitlyn's decision, and even she has shared publicly her relationship with Khloé Kardashian has been difficult.



Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff / Getty Images

The Kardashian sisters, along with their "momager" Kris Jenner, sat down with Robin Roberts of Good Morning America and spoke about the controversies that have continued to keep their names in headlines. Kris was questioned about her ex's transition and her initial reaction to the news.

"Um, we're fine. Yeah, we're friends, and I see her when she's at a family thing, so, you know, it's settled down a lot," said Jenner. "I think it was a big shock. It's a scary thing to go through because you know nothing about it. You know, it's a subject I never thought I would ever have to directly deal with, confront, be understanding about something that I didn't understand."

The interview special is currently available in its entirety on Hulu. Check out a few clips below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Good Morning America (@goodmorningamerica)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Good Morning America (@goodmorningamerica)