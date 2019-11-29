In the latest episode of I’m A Celebrity, Caitlyn Jenner opened up about her relationship with her daughter Khloe Kardashian, which apparently has been quite absent over the recent years. Caitlyn said that out of all of her children, coming out as transgender to Khloe was the most difficult because she was “pissed off about something,” and the two haven’t really spoken since she started her transition 5 years ago.

When asked who she told first about her transition, Caitlyn revealed: “The first was the kids, I started with Brandon my son and he said to me: “Dad, I’ve always been so proud to be your son but I’ve never been more proud of you than right now.”

“I went through every kid and Khloé for some reason was pissed off about something through this whole process, it’s been five or six years and I really haven’t talked to her since.”

Looking saddened by the soured relationship, Caitlyn then added: “we were really close, I raised her since she was five years old, I really don’t know what her issues are.”

Reports say Khloe was initially unhappy with the way that Caitlyn treated her mother Kris after their split, particularly furious with Caitlyn’s 2017 memoir “The Secrets Of My Life“, which alleged that Kris knew that her husband was transgender when they were still together. She accused Caitlyn of “publicly shaming” the family and taking aim at her mom as the former Olympian lashed out at her ex-wife in the book.

Check out a clip of the episode (below).