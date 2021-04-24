Yesterday, Caitlyn Jenner declared that she would be running to become the Governor of California. With many growing tired of Gavin Newsom, there have been rumblings that a few high profile people would try to challenge him in a Recall election. Well, Jenner seems to be one of them as she wrote an entire press release with her intentions to try and give the state Republican control, again.

According to TMZ, Jenner will probably receive quite a bit of support for this election run although she will not be getting it from the Kardashians. The family is known for siding with the Democrats and they have mostly distanced themselves from Jenner when it comes to political views. With that being said, it should be no surprise they would turn the other way as Jenner looks to gain power in one of America's most liberal states.

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

"California has been my home for nearly 50 years. I came here because I knew that anyone, regardless of their background or station in life, could turn their dreams into reality," Jenner wrote in a press release. "But for the past decade, we have seen the glimmer of the Golden State reduced by one-party rule that places politics over progress and special interests over people. Sacramento needs an honest leader with a clear vision."

While it remains to be seen how Jenner's political plans will work out, there is no denying that there will be a significant amount of buzz surrounding her campaign.

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

