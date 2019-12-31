Caitlyn Jenner was a on the reality show “I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!” that was filmed in Australia. When a member of the show gets voted off, they walk a jungle bridge and are usually greeted by family members at the other side. However, when Caitlyn was voted off she had no family members to meet her and it's for that reason why people went for Kendal, Kylie, Khloe, Kim, and Kourtney on social media.



Bryan Bedder/Getty Images

The 70-year-old Olympic gold decathlete chatted with The Daily Mail on the aftermath and explained how she apologized to her kids for the negative remarks since she never asked for any of them to come. "My family are very well-known. I never asked any of them to come down or expected them to — they all have businesses and families," she said. "I was disappointed they were criticized. After the show was over, I texted or called all the kids to apologize."

Caitlyn's son Brandon was hit up on Instagram about the ordeal and he responded to a fan that the whole thing may have been a set up. "I think it might have been a "storyline" the producers wanted to fabricate in order to get more empathy for Caitlyn. That's how that kind of TV works," he wrote.