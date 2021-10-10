Kodak Black says that he is feeling better and isn't "suicidal" after scaring fans with posts on his Twitter account, earlier this week. Black provided the update through a statement on his Instagram account.

"I mean maybe that wasn't the best thing to tweet and very selfish of me to let a thought like that succumb," he wrote. "I apologize to me for doubting myself like I'm ain't a raw ass gangsta ass n***a but thugs need love too you know and it's totally unfair to the people that DO Love me that DO Care & wanna see me happy and successful, however that looks like! Thanks to everybody that was concerned and the calls and texts as I understand I made a bold statement but don't worry I'm not suicidal and have no plans on harming myself."



Black had tweeted about feeling "So Lonely Depressed Sad & Fucked Up," and said he wishes "I Can Go Back To The Start I'll Never Be Famous." He also mentioned crying and having thoughts of suicide.

Shortly after, Black deleted his Twitter account entirely and, as of Saturday night, he has yet to put it back online.

