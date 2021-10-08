Florida rapper Kodak Black is in our thoughts this morning. The 24-year-old music star has been in the headlines for the last couple of days because of his latest interview with DJ Akademiks on the Off The Record podcast, where they spoke about Trump, the feud between Lil Durk and NBA YoungBoy, Drake's co-sign, and more. Fans have been learning all kinds of new things about Kodak, but the rapper is still struggling, it seems.

On Thursday night, Haitian Boy Kodak posted some very concerning messages on Twitter, signaling that he may be going through some trauma. Before deleting both his Instagram and Twitter accounts, Yak sent off the following tweets:

"So Lonely Depressed Sad & Fucked Up... Nobody Love Me Nobody Cares... I'm Everywhere @ Once... Friends Playin In My Head... Girls Playin Wit My Heart, Wish I Can Go Back To The Start I'll Never Be Famous." "Sitting In My Room Crying Feel Like Killing Myself."



Prince Williams/Getty Images

In recent weeks, Kodak has been going through a rough time, mourning the loss of his close friend, artist WizDaWizard. He's also been having serious difficulties with his artist Jackboy, with whom he's been feuding on social media.

Hopefully, somebody close to Kodak checked on him last night, because these tweets are pretty worrying. We're wishing that everything is alright with Kodak and that he feels better soon. Pray for him.



