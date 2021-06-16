Kodak Black has added a flashy new car to his collection of luxury vehicles, wrapping his Tesla Model X in a custom Lakers paint job as a tribute to the late, great Kobe Bryant. He's been showing off the vehicle on social media, proudly giving his fans a few different angles of the new whip and showing love to #24 by rocking his jersey during the reveal.

Sending love to the Bryant family in a video posted to his Instagram page, Kodak Black brought out his birthday gift to himself: a new Tesla Model X decked out in Lakers colors. He also had a custom helicopter designed, which seems borderline disrespectful given the circumstances behind Kobe's death.

He gave an intimate look at the details, showing off the messages on his seats, which pay tribute to Kobe Bryant, as well as Kodak's friends that are locked up. With Kodak turning 24 this year, this was probably the flashiest gift he could have given himself. The ride is complete with gold rims, suicide doors, and more extravagant amenities to make this a prime part of Yak's collection.

Take a look at Kodak's new car below and let us know what you think of it.