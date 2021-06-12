It's Kodak Black's 24th birthday and fans have stormed social media with congratulatory messages. The Florida rapper has been a troubling year or two after facing an onslaught of charges from various cases, but now that his legal woes are behind him, Kodak is finally able to celebrate without care. To kick off his big day, the rapper deliveredHappy Birthday Kodak, a four-pack EP that features looks from Yo Gotti, Jacquees, Lil Keed, and Rylo Rodriguez.

On the project, Kodak mentioned Cardi B's name on "Fellin Peachy," and it looks as if he also decided to give, and not just receive, for his birthday. On Instagram, the rapper posted a video that showed custom, iced-out jewelry pieces he purchased for the "Up" artist from Shyne Jewelers. "Cardi B I Hope You Like Yo Bracelet," he wrote in the caption.

Cardi has always made it clear that her breakout hit "Bodak Yellow" was inspired by Kodak and over the years, she's always given the Florida rapper his flowers. We're sure that Kodak plans to celebrate all weekend, and Miami 99Jamz radio host Supa Cindy posted a video that shows the rapper stepping out in his custom Kobe Bryant-inspired Tesla truck.

The purple & gold ride matched Kodak as he wore his Lakers jersey and opened gifts from his loved ones. Check out Cardi's jewelry, as well as the Kobe truck, below.