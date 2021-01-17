Last night was a difficult one if you are a fan of the Baltimore Ravens as the team lost to the Buffalo Bills in a low-scoring game, 17-3. Quarterback Lamar Jackson has struggled in the playoffs over the last few years and last night was yet another example of this as the Bills defense was simply too potent for the Ravens' offensive schemes to handle. Not to mention, Jackson was injured in the third quarter of the game as his head hit the ground hard, leading to concussion protocol.

Following the match, Jackson received some support from a fellow Floridian, in Kodak Black. Just a couple of weeks ago, Jackson asked President Donald Trump to commute Kodak's sentence, and now, Kodak is returning the favor with some words of wisdom for the former MVP trophy winner.

"Sometimes We Come Up Short & It’s Ok My Dude I’m Witcha Regardless," Kodak explained. As it stands, the artist is still in prison and has been quite honest about his struggles with depression although it's quite obvious that he has been receiving a ton of support from people around the music and sports industries.

Hopefully, Jackson sees these words and takes them to heart heading into next season.

Andy Lyons/Getty Images