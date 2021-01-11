Kodak Black is keeping himself occupied behind bars by updating his followers on Twitter, sending off a fleet of new tweets pertaining to his mental health, his respect for Lil Yachty, and his take on Kanye West's latest headlines in the news.



The Florida rapper was sentenced to nearly four years in prison for falsifying information on an application to purchase firearms, and during his latest stint in the doghouse, he's alleged that prison guards have beat up, tormented him, and caused him trauma. Kodak has been transferred to several different prison facilities, either for COVID-19 related health concerns or for his allegations about the guards at Kentucky's Big Sandy and elsewhere. Most recently, the rapper has apparently been fighting through some mental turmoil, updating fans on social media.

"Lonely. Sad. Depressed. Pray For Sanity," wrote the "ZeZe" artist. "Lord Restore My Heart. Take What’s Broken And Make Whole Again."

He also seemingly commented on the recent coup in the nation's Capitol, possibly appealing to Donald Trump by writing, "We Need To Have Peace, We Need To Have Law And Order". Then, he commented on the breakfast he was served behind bars. "Not Enough Hash Browns Today," he said.

Finally, Kodak took some time to shout out some of his famous friends. He began with Lil Yachty, who recently tweeted at Trump (before his account was permanently banned) to ask him to pardon the rapper. "I Love @lilyachty, You Got All My Respect. You A Real One Fasho."

He also mentioned Kanye West and how people have turned on the legendary artist. "Y’all Got My Dawg @kanyewest F*cked Up," he wrote.

