Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens were looking to exorcise the demons of previous playoff failures last night as they took on the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Divisional Round. For much of the game, the score was extremely close, with the Bills only having a slight edge. That all changed late in the third quarter when Jackson threw an interception in the endzone which was brought back 101 yards the other way, for a Bills touchdown.

On the ensuing possession, Jackson had to deal with a high snap and when he chased down the ball, he was hit hard which led to the back of his head smacking on the turf. The Ravens star was in quite a bit of pain while on the ground and was eventually brought to the locker room for concussion protocol. Eventually, it was revealed that Jackson wasn't in good enough shape to come back.

This ultimately proved to be a disappointing end to the Ravens season as it seemed like they were gaining steam at the right time. Meanwhile, the Buffalo Bills are looking like a team on a mission right now and now that they're in the AFC Championship Game, anything can happen.

Hopefully, Jackson is able to recover and will be good to go for a deep run next season.

Andy Lyons/Getty Images