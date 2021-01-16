Lamar Jackson is one of the best players in the NFL right now and on Saturday, he will get to face off against the Buffalo Bills where he will try to win his second career playoff game. Jackson is also trying to get the Ravens into the AFC Championship game which would definitely be a huge accomplishment for the young star. Regardless, Jackson is motivated to win it all this year and he has a unique mentality whenever he enters a game.

During an interview with NBC Sports, Jackson said that while he receives a lot of trash talk, he doesn't like clap back. Instead, Jackson would rather let his play do the talking. However, the star did note that once upon a time, he was definitely a nuisance to opposing players.

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

“I wouldn’t say that’s always been me, because when I was little I used to talk trash,” Jackson said. “I used to talk trash to my opponents when I was little, because I used to play defense. And you know defense, they always talk smack, and I know that so that’s why I really don’t talk back when they’re talking to me. But as I got older I pretty much let my play do the talking. I don’t really want to talk about it, because you get out there and get embarrassed, now everybody going to be on you. So I just chill, I just let people do them.”

Jackson's mentality is certainly an interesting one and so far, it has worked out for him. If he wins against the Bills tonight, he'll have no reason to switch things up next weekend.

[Via]