The Buffalo Bills defeated the Baltimore Ravens 17-3 Saturday night to advance to the AFC Championship Game. Next week will mark the first time the Bills have advanced this far into the playoffs since the 1993 season.

Bryan M. Bennett / Getty Images

The Ravens were within reach for the majority of the game until a 101-yard pick-6 by Taron Johnson broke the game open for the Bills. Soon after, Ravens' star quarterback Lamar Jackson was taken to the locker room and put in concussion protocol. The Bills never looked back.

"What we've been through as a football team ... I feel like our guys handled with toughness and with grace. ... Even today when we weren't at our best, they still fought," Ravens head coach John Harbaugh told reporters after the loss.

Ravens linebacker Matthew Judon, who was franchise tagged this season, says he's unsure of his future with the organization: "I don't know what's going to happen next year. I don't know what's going to happen in my future. The past five years has been a hell of a ride. I love the Ravens and the organization and I'd just like to thank them."

The Bills will take on the winner of Sunday's matchup between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs.

