Benny The Butcher Provides Buffalo Bills' Theme Music "Bills Mafia Anthem"

Finally, Buffalo is getting some looks in the rap game. With the emergence of Griselda a few years ago, Westside Gunn, Benny The Butcher, and Conway The Machine brought new eyes to the region as one of the hottest breeding grounds for young, up-and-coming rappers. The group continues to shine bright in the new year, with Benny leading the charge, releasing the new theme music for his hometown Buffalo Bills.

Currently leading the AFC East, the Bills brought home a win against the Colts on Saturday, and they look poised for a deep run in the NFL Playoffs. Benny The Butcher released a new track to motivate Tre Davis and the rest of the squad with the "Bills Mafia Anthem".

The short record runs just over a minute with Benny boasting about the team's success and how they're bound to shine this year.

Do you think this will energize the team before their game against the Ravens next weekend?

Quotable Lyrics:

You know who the beasts in the AFC East

We gon' grind this thing out for seventeen weeks, yeah

You hatin' on the Bills then you way off

Talk is cheap, meet us in the playoffs