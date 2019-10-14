Kodak Black might be serving time behind bars at the moment, but that hasn’t stopped a judge from ordering him to pay back a concert promoter for some missed shows. According to a report from TheBlast, Kodak was ordered by an Arizona judge to pay $91,095 to promoter Nicholas Fitts for missing various shows.

Fitts sued the rapper last year accusing him of blowing off multiple concerts despite having a signed contract. The lawsuit claims Kodak was contractually bound to perform on March 3, 2017 in New York, but he never showed up. The rapper then agreed to do a “makeup date” in April 2017 but didn’t show up again. The promoter said he reluctantly agreed to give Kodak another shot and scheduled a third show but he once again blew it off.

Fitts sued the Florida rapper seeking in excess of $500,000 in damages, but a judge ruled in favor of what he put up, $91,000.

In other news, Kodak is making money while he’s behind bars in the form of figurine dolls. The Florida rapper is selling replica dolls of himself that can talk, which you can purchase right here if interested.

