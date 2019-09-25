Hopefully, Kodak Black will get a chance to redeem himself someday soon. As of right now, the Florida rapper remains in jail for falsifying information on a gun application. He's been wasting away behind bars for a few months and as his fans wait for him to make his grand return, they are now able to keep a little piece of the star nearby. If ever you're missing the Project Baby, you can get your very own replica doll of the recording artist via Sniper Gang Apparel.

In a surprise release, Sniper Gang announced the latest Kodak Black merch to have hit their website. Available for a very limited time only, the plush toy is actually sound-activated, meaning you can have legitimate conversations with Kodak if you want. You may want to ask very specific inquiries though because he can only utter five different phrases. According to the post, the "Lil Bill" stuffie speaks every time you squeeze its hands, shoes, or tummy. Some of his most popular catchphrases, including "Gleeeeee" and "Lemme drive the boat," are pre-programmed into the toy.

Once these are gone, they will not be restocked. Each order comes with a postcard pre-addressed to Kodak Black, allowing you to send him fan mail in jail. The doll goes for $81.

Will you be copping one of these?